Gunmen kill NDLEA operative close to military checkpoint in Ebonyi





.

…set van ablaze, injure another operative

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

AN operative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, was reportedly killed by gunmen, close to a military checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The operative was killed when the gunmen attacked an NDLEA team on duty along Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, yesterday.

Another operative reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.Vanguard gathered that the gunmen also collected a rifle from the officers. They also set ablaze an NDLEA patrol Hilux van.

The source said: “On February 20, 2022, at about 300hrs at a drug checkpoint along Enugu Abakaliki expressway, Ezzangbo, unknown gunmen attacked drug law enforcement agents and shot two officers on duty.

“One officer was killed while the other one was shot on the leg, which fractured his leg. One rifle collected, one patrol Hilux van burnt. The names of the victims not yet disclosed.”

Spokesperson of NDLEA in Ebonyi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper