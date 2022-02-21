Makinde receives last batch of 3,300 participants in agribusiness project from Nasarawa





By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, received batch eleven of the total three thousand three hundred participants of the state’s Youth Entrepreneurship Agribusiness Programme (YEAP), who just arrived in Ibadan from Nasarawa State after their training in agribusiness.

The youths numbering about three hundred who could not hide their joy and excitement sang and danced while recounting their experiences during the agribusiness training programme at Nasarawa State.

According to the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness Matters to Governor Makinde, Dr Debo Akande, represented by Mr. Olufemi Ilori, the Director of YEAP and Technical Service, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency, OYSADA, the training was part of the state government’s commitment towards preparing the youths ahead of the agricultural revolution in the state in term of acquisition of necessary skills to key into the government’s agricultural agenda.

The agribusiness training…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper