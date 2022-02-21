No payment of gratuities in Rivers since 2014 – Pensioners





PENSIONERS in Rivers State have pleaded with Governor Nyesom Wike, to commence the payment of their gratuities and pension arrears gradually, lamenting that retirees have not been paid gratuities since 2014.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, in the state, Collins Nwonkwo, said: “No gratuities or accumulated arrears have been paid so far except for monthly pension. That one has been on, but all other benefits that we have been protesting for, like gratuities, arrears of pension, harmonisation and other issues have not received any response yet.

“But we are aware that during the last budget presentation by the governor, we saw some of the provisions the governor made for pension matters. But they are just small money in terms of the realities on the ground. This has kept us restrained a bit. We are watching to see if things will improve, but if he keeps delaying, we will react….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper