Tortuous journey of a varsity bill





By Nuhu Abubakar Mustapha

AS part of efforts to have a federal tertiary institution in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, a Bill to establish the Federal University of Agriculture, Dadin Kowa was introduced in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Abubakar Yunus Ahmad Ustaz, the draft legislation was first presented on the floor of the House during the eighth Assembly. Due to efforts made by Ustaz, the Bill was passed during the eighth Assembly and transmitted to the then Senate for concurrence. But it got stalled in the Senate for two years up to the end of that assembly.

However, almost immediately after the inauguration of the ninth Assembly, Ustaz dusted the Bill and requested the House to recommit it to the Committee of Whole for consideration. He rallied round his colleagues for their support. His request was granted and the ninth House considered and adopted it once again in February 2020. Today, the Bill is on the threshold of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper