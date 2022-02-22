10 die as cultists clash in Osun





The renewed clash between rival cult groups in some areas at Ilesa, Osun State, has reportedly left 10 people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that blood flowed as rival suspected cultists clashed at Brewery, Ifofin, Idasa and Irojo areas of the town on Monday and extended to Tuesday, leaving behind dead bodies.

Mr Busuyi Agunbiade, a resident of the area, told NAN that the clash started from Irojo, around 7p.m. before it spread to other communities where the cultists had strongholds.

“Some guys on motorcycle suddenly started shooting around Irojo inflicting injury on residents in the area, who scamper for safety.

“Then, in what looks like a revenge attack, another set confronted them and both groups engaged in shootout.

“Other cultists from other hideouts joined in the fracas thereby spreading the crisis to other parts of the town.

”About 10 people…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper