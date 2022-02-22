2023: Alimosho political leaders endorse Tinubu for president





Vow to reciprocate gesture

.Congratulate Oyetola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Adeola Solomon, the Senator representing West Senatorial District on Monday, led other G18 leaders from Alimosho Local Government of Lagos to express solidarity with the presidential aspirations of the All Progressives Congess, APC, National Leader Bola Tinubu.

The APC leaders made the declaration at a media conference held at Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, old Alimosho of the state.

According to Olamilekan, the media conference became necessary due to happenings in Osun State and Alimosho Federal Constituency.

According to Adeola, “The events of the last one or two in Osun State are regrettable and unfortunate,that notwithstanding, we are solidly behind the Leader of our party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to become the President of Nigeria, we are nothing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper