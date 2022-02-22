2023: Group beckons on Emefiele to join presidential race





A group, The Mass Interest Project, has called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to throw his heart in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement, titled ”The Charge 2023”, issued weekend, the group argued that the country’s next president should be an experienced entrepreneur and or a business leader, adding that the person the cap best fits to take over the mantle of leadership in the country is no other than the CBN governor.

It cited the interventions Emefiele had made to get the economy going through fiscal and monetary policies that had helped to get Nigeria out of two recessions within the past five years.

”As expected, there is already tension across the country. From East to West, North to South, Nigerians are beginning to feel the heat as the political gladiators go on the hustings, perfecting their art to play the game to know how to play with ruthless efficiency.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper