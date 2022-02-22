2023: Nigerians ‘ll reject ‘dirty’ fighting politicians — YSSG





By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-professional organisation, the Yoruba Stakeholders Summit Group, YSSG, has urged Nigerians to be mindful of desperate politicians ahead of the 2023 race.

The group, however, chided presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his recent statement, where he threatened to get dirty, in his bid to get elected as the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Senator Tinubu made the statement over the weekend during his visit to the Olubadan-designate, Dr Lekan Balogun.

ALSO READ: I’m ready to get dirty – Tinubu

In a statement by its Convener, Olufemi Lawson, the YSSG said: “As Yoruba people, especially those with the distinct characters of ‘Omoluabi’, we consider Senator Tinubu’s statement as an act of political desperation, and one which is antithetical to our democracy and backward in modern time.

“The utterance is contrary to the consensus of all peace-loving Nigerians, who believe that politics…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper