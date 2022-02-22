Counter Terrorism Centre: DSS punctures TrackaNG-BudgIT claim of fund diversion





…Seeks public apology; says project making steady progress

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has punctured allegations by a non-governmental organisations, known as TrackaNG-BudgIT that it diverted huge cash meant for the construction of its Counter Terrorism Centre in Bauchi and merely flaunted a dilapidated nomadic primary school in place of the centre.

In a strongly worded statement in Abuja, DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, mocked the NGO for not getting its facts right before rushing to level allegations of fruad against the security agency, pointing out that the money released by the Federal government foe the CTC in Bauchi had been judiciously used to construct appropriate buildings at Gubi Dam, Bauchi State.

The DSS statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday night said: “On 19th February, 2022, Tracka on its social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Twitter, posted that the construction of DSS Counter-Terrorism…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper