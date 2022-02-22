Drama, reality and illegal refineries





By Dakuku Peterside

THE debate about politicians being among the best actors on earth is as old as humanity. What makes acting in politics so attractive is its subtle nature, emotional appeal and the interplay between human perception, real-life challenges and human vulnerability.

At the centre of all political drama is symbolic and connotative communication, where the unsavvy audience are fed, albeit subtly, messages that the subconscious assimilate, which concretises existing conceptualisations, create new meanings or re(shape) perceptions.

Just as Soyinka’s seminal drama, The Trials of Brother Jero used an intricate web of plot, setting and character to communicate the hypocritical nature of religious activists in Nigeria, political drama manipulate the plot and character to advance a metaphor of strength, growth, or decay.

We get a glimpse of politicians’ political drama from time to time in Nigeria. Remember Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Governor Ayo Fayose,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper