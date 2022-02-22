Ehanire seeks NNRA’s collaboration to develop policy on radiation safety

radiation safety
By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–MINISTER of Health,Osagie Ehanire,has called on the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority,NNRA, to collaborate with his ministry to develop a policy on radiation safety.

But the minister,who also tasked the NNRA to “conduct a review to reflect current realities if one exists”, explained that the policy would among other things,guid different professionals on radiation safety of patients,health care workers and the environment.

The minister, represented by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, Director Federal Tertiary Hospital Resource Person,

spoke , Monday, during a Workshop on Radiation Protection of Patients and the Public in Medical Applications of Nuclear Technology for Senior Managers of Medical Centres and Unveiling of NNRA Safe X-Ray Platform,held in Abuja.

Describing the event as "timely given the increasing need of x-rays and…



