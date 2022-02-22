FG to focus more on natural gas exploitation, says Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal Government has declared its intention to invest and focus attention on natural gas exploitation in the country.

Addressing the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said enactment of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was designed to enable Nigeria to derive more value from natural gas.

Buhari was represented by Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, according to a statement by Horatius Egua, Senior Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications.

Buhari said the recent enactment of the PIA was an indication of government’s commitment to derive more value from natural gas by providing required governance, regulatory and fiscal framework to support the industry’s growth.

He said Nigeria, a gas province with some oil was committed to sustainable growth of natural gas exploitation and utilisation, both for domestic use and export via LNG and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper