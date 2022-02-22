Gunmen kill 2 officers, attack Imo police station





By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Two officers of the Isu Police Division, Imo State, have been killed, following an attack by gunmen.

A statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Micheal Abattam said the gunmen struck at about 11:30PM on Sunday, shooting sporadically and thereafter detonated an improvised explosive device.

Abattam stated that the police men on ground engaged the gunmen and gave them a hot chase, resulting in some arrests.

He said the police, however, lost two officers in the process.

“On 20th February, 2022 at about 2330 hours, armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) in their numbers came in two (2) Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry Car and unspecified number of motorcycles, attacked the station from the rear axis because, the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper