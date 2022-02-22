Masari grants 20 plots of land to FG





By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has approved 20 plots of land for the federal government to build Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) micro-distribution centres across Katsina State.

Masari disclosed this while speaking at the one-day sensitisation and awareness campaign organized by the Office of the Vice President in charge of the National LPG Expansion Programme, held at the conference hall of Katsina State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Governor Masari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, at the campaign with the theme: “Addressing Economic Challenges and Improving Livelihoods in Katsina through LPG Utilisation” said, “the Federal Government’s decision to explore the downstream sector of the LPG is indeed an appropriate step in the right direction.”

He decried how “the fluctuation of oil prices in the global market and the twin problems of deforestation and desertification among others, have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper