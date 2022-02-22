Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja





The hardship experienced by motorists in Abuja due to the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in the nation’s capital for about two weeks is gradually easing off.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the queues in most filling stations on the Kubwa Express way have reduced.

A NAN correspondent, who went round on Monday, discovered that some retail outlets in Maitama, Wuse, Gwarimpa, and Wuye Districts, had relatively lower queues.

Other fuel stations were, however, not open and were not selling the product at all.

A taxi driver, Hassan Aliyu, told NAN that he had been on the queue at the filling station for about 30 minutes but was yet to buy the product.

“I’m happy that the situation is gradually easing off and getting better compared to last week,” he said.

He urged the government to bring sanity into the situation, especially among the oil marketers, and end the difficulties faced by motorists.

Another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper