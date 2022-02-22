Pressure on external sector may depress reserves further in 2022 — Analysts





By Nkiruka Nnorom

Financial analysts have indicated that Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserve may deplete to US$35 billion at the end of the year 2022 given limited inflow.

They argued that there is no likelihood of ramping up accretion to the reserves at the pre-pandemic level.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had projected that the reserves may surpass US$42 billion by mid-2022 based sustained increase in crude oil price, the impact of eurobond issuance, and the stable exchange rate condition.

Recall that in 2021, the FX reserves had declined by US$66 million to US$40.53 billion in December 2021, from US$41.19 billion in November 30, 2021, representing 1.6 percent decline. The figure has declined to $39.8 billion as at last week.

Speaking on this, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers, an arm of FCMB Bank Group, in a report, said: “CBN is unlikely to ramp up intervention to pre-pandemic levels in the near term as inflows remain tepid. We project the FX reserves…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper