Suspected drug peddler, one other killed in Bayelsa renewed cult war





By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, YENOGOA

Two persons including a suspected drug peddler were, yesterday, killed and many others injured in renewed cult war in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital between members of the Bobos and Iceland cult groups.

It was learned that the killings, which started in the early hours of the day at the OMPADEC area of the state capital, spread to other parts of Amarata suburb with residents scampering for safety.

A resident told Vanguard that the killing of the suspected drug peddler at the OMPADEC area at about 3 am by suspected Bobos cult members might have triggered the anger of the Icelander boys allegedly in control of the area.

The deceased suspected drug peddler, who some person claimed do not belong to either cult group, was reported to have had a verbal altercation with some unknown persons at a popular bar in Amarata area during a birthday party.

He was trailed to his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper