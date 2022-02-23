352 inmates currently on death row in Kirikiri – NCoS





The Lagos State Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Adewale Adebisi, says 352 inmates are on death row at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

Adebisi made the disclosure on Wednesday while delivering his address of welcome at the 2022 Correctional Centres Decongestion Exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Decongestion Exercise aims at freeing inmates in compliance with Section 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Release from Custody Special Provision Act.

The exercise is being overseen by the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

“The inmates on death row at the Maximum Correctional Centre are 352, and there are categories of inmates.

“We also have a total of 150 inmates serving life jail terms,” he said.

According to him, there are five custodial centres in Lagos; Ikoyi, Badagry, Kirikiri Female, Kirikiri Medium and Kirikiri Maximum.

He said that Ikoyi Custodial Centre was built with 800 inmates…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper