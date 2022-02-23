Allowing Uzodimma come back to power ‘ll be your greatest mistake — Wike tells Imolites





Pray for Uzodimma – APC decampees

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said it would be a mistake for the Imo electorate to allow the current governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to return to power the second time, as governor in 2023.

Wike said this in Owerri, during the reception organised by the PDP, to welcome home the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, along with the National leadership led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as unfit to rule the state and the country at large.

According to Wike, “Nigerians are angry and frustrated because the APC has failed them and we should all unite and push them away and reclaim our positions both at the national and state level.

“We will not tolerate any form of factions among members of the party adding that propaganda, blackmail and all forms of sabotage must be avoided for us to present a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper