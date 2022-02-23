



President Muhammadu Buhari met with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo-Akufo, behind closed door in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made public.

READ ALSO: If I had not intervened, people would be trekking from Lagos to Abuja — Buhari

NAN gathered, however, that they discussed some sub-regional issues bordering on security and socio-political developments in ECOWAS member states.

Addo-Akufo is the current Chair of ECOWAS.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Buhari meets Ghana’s President Addo-Akufo behind closed door appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper