Constitution Review Report: Aisha Buhari storms Senate to observe proceedings





By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Wednesday stormed the Senate Chamber to observe the formal laying of the report of the Committee on the review on Amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Aisha Buhari was ushered into the Senate hallowed Chamber at 12.01 pm.

She is accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, among other.

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Committee on the Alteration to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has moved that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee and the motion was seconded by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi, PDP, Rivers.

