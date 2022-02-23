Cultivating healthy lifestyle, key to improving mental health in workplace — Dr Somi Igbene





Dr Somi Igbene is a biomedical scientist and registered associate nutritionist with the Association for Nutrition.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree (first-class honours) in Biomedical Science from Kings College London, a Master’s degree (distinction) in Human Nutrition from St. Mary’s University, Twickenham, and a PhD in cell and molecular immunology from Imperial College London. Somi is passionate about promoting health and wellness in the African community, and she has a keen interest in type 2 diabetes, sickle cell anaemia and weight management.

What is your top professional goal as a nutritionist?

My professional goal as a nutritionist is to educate the public, especially women, on what a healthy, balanced diet entails, cultivating healthy eating habits, managing blood sugar, and preventing type 2 diabetes.

With a doctorate degree, one would have thought you would be more academically inclined. How did you become an entrepreneur?

I am still…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper