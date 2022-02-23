Infant formula companies misleading parents, pregnant women in Nigeria, 7 others — REPORT





By Sola Ogundipe and Gabriel Olawale

THE World Health Organisation, WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, yesterday frowned at the exploitative practices employed by the formula milk industry in compromising child nutrition and violation of international standards on infant feeding practices.

The new report jointly released by the global health bodies, shows that more than half of parents and pregnant women are exposed to aggressive formula milk marketing.

The report which sampled influence of formula milk marketing on infant feeding decisions among parents, pregnant women and health workers in Nigeria and seven other countries, uncovers systematic and unethical marketing strategies used by the formula milk industry.

The report finds that industry marketing techniques include unregulated and invasive online targeting; sponsored advice networks and helplines; promotions and free gifts; and practices to influence training and recommendations among health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper