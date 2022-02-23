Olubadan-designate confirms receipt of installation letter from Oyo govt





Oba Lekan Balogun

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Olubadan-designate, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Tuesday, confirmed receiving a letter of installation from the Oyo state government.

This was confirmed in a shot message sent by Dele Ogunsola, one of the media aides to Oba Balogun.

Ogunsola said: “Just as the story was sent out, the date of Olubadan’s inauguration holding on 11th March, 2022 as approved by the governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde was received.”

