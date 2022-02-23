Rehabilitated drug addicts get goats, cows in Kano





Kano map

The National Agriculture Land Development Authority (NALDA) is empowering 500 rehabilitated male and female drug addicts in Kano State by giving them livestock.

Its Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, said in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday that 200 male and 300 female rehabilitated from drug addiction would get goats and cows.

The first phase of the empowerment, he said, would be completed in March, adding that 100 women already got three goats each while 200 youths got a cow per two persons.

The beneficiaries would be trained in animal husbandry and financial capacity building to enhance their ability to manage their businesses, he stated.

Ikonne explained that NALDA was collaborating with the NDLEA and an NGO, Salamah Youth Empowerment and Enlightenment Initiative to execute the empowerment.

“If beneficiaries are left without empowerment, they will revert to drug abuse.

“This is a way of keeping them out of drug and engaging them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper