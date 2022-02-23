Stock market gains marginally with N7bn





The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., (NGX) gained marginally on Tuesday with N7 billion to close at N25.464 trillion, from N25.457trillion on Monday.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 0.03 per cent to close at 47,246.90 basis points from 47,233.91 basis points.

Sectorally, the NGX Insurance deprecated by 0.6 per cent, NGX Consumer Goods dipped by 0.4 per cent, and NGX Banking index also dropped 0.1per cent.

The NGX Industrial Goods, on the other hand, rose 0.02 per cent while Oil & Gas indices rose 0.01 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 29 stocks gained relative to 18 losers.

Among the top five gainers are May & Baker, which rose by 44 Kobo to close at N5.00 from N4 56 per share, representing 9.65 per cent while Cutix Plc gained 9 Kobo to close at N2.84 from 2.59 per share, an increase of 9.65 per cent

SCOA Plc increased with a gain of 23 kobo to close at N2.58 from N2.35 per…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper