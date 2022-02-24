2023: Aggrieved Kwara APC members seek divine intervention over seemingly irreconcilable crisis





By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

The aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)youths, ward and local government chairmen in Kwara state loyal to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed yesterday sought divine intervention over the seemingly irreconcilable crisis in the state and also prayed for a good successor for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2023.

Representatives of the ward, local government chairmen and youths Abdulrasheed Abdulrauf, Muyideen Shittu and Yinka Raji made the pleas in Ilorin, the state capital at a prayer session for the party ahead of 2023.

They also threatened that the seemingly irreconcilable crisis in the state could lead to mass defection of members to other parties and therefore urged the leadership of APC in the state and Abuja to urgently intervene and salvage the situation.

They noted that the intervention became necessary and urgent because the ongoing schism in the party portends grave danger for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper