466 terrorists surrendered in 2 weeks, scores killed – DHQ





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai has continued to record successes as 466 terrorists surrendered while scores were killed in different operations within two weeks in North East, Defence Headquarters says.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this while giving updates of military operations across the country from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24 on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the sustained land and air raids by the troops led to the surrendering of 466 Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists comprising 120 adult males, 137 adult females and 209 children.

He said the surrendered terrorists claimed that they had lost interest in the Boko Haram terrorists’ ideology.

He added that the air interdiction by the air component on Feb. 11, around Marte area of Borno led to the killing of one of the leaders of ISWAP terrorists known as Mohammed Yusuf and his fighters.

“Cumulatively, troops eliminated six…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper