Again, DSS stops IPOB’s legal team from seeing Kanu





By Chinonso Alozie

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Thursday again allegedly refused the legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from seeing the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, at the DSS detention facility.

The lead counsel to the IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Ejiofor, the DSS told them to come back next week Monday because the DSS officials that would conduct the visit were not available.

According to the IPOB”s lawyer “Our routine court-ordered visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today was led by our most erudite foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who is also the Lead Counsel in this case.

“The officials of the DSS denied us access to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the umpteenth time, in flagrant violation of the subsisting Order of Court, while insisting that their personnel assigned to receive us will only be available on Monday next week to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper