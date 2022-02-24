Buhari to sign Electoral Bill tomorrow — Presidency source





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Steve Oko

The pressure to get President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill heightened, yesterday, as founder of Stanbic Chartered Bank, Atedo Peterside; Methodist Bishop, Sunday Onuoha, and Chief Executive Officer of Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, asked the president to bequeath the legacy of sound electoral system.

This came as strong indications emerged, yesterday, that the president will sign the bill into law tomorrow.

It would be recalled that Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had said in a telephone interview, Tuesday, that the president would sign the bill into law on Thursday or Friday.

Adesina had said: “He (Buhari) will sign it (the bill) any moment from now. It could be today (Tuesday), it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper