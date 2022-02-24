Clark, IBM Haruna decry FG’s silence over remaining abducted Chibok Girls 8 years ago





*** Say any Government that fails to protect lives of the people is not a government

*** Say this is the right time to put pressure on the Government on the release of the Girls

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has taken a swipe at the Federal Government on its silence over the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls who have been held captive since 2014 by members of Boko Haram.

Speaking yesterday at his Asokoro residence, Abuja when parents of the Chibok girls visited him to appreciate the Elderstatesman for his continued demand for their rescue, Chief Clark who described the ugly incident as sad and unfortunate, said that any government that fails to carry out its Constitutional responsibility of providing welfare for the people as well as protect the lives of the people should not be seen as a government.

