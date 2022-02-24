Constitution Review: Aisha Buhari storms NASS to back creation of permanent seats for women





By Henry Umoru

WIFE of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, yesterday, stormed the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly to observe the formal laying of report of the committee on the review of amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Aisha Buhari, who was at the Senate midway through plenary to witness the laying of the report of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, was accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and a delegation of Nigerian women.

She was at the Senate in solidarity and in support of a provision in the Alteration Bill that seeks permanent legislative seats for women in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly and to throw weight behind gender bill that seeks affirmative action for women.

The bill recommends a total of 105 seats for women in the National Assembly, including 36 in the Senate and 68 in the House of Representatives.

President of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper