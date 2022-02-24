Convention: APC govs, other stakeholders battle for party’s soul





By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

LAGOS — With the zoning of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the North, leaders and stakeholders of the party are locked in high-wire consultations, and horse-trading over which of the three northernn zones should pick the top seat.

The 12 men jostling for the seat are spread across the three zones but more are from North-Central. Currently, most of the party stakeholders are in favour of the North-Central producing the next chairman of the ruling party. Already, a zoning list, which ceded the chairmanship to the North-Central emerged last night.

However, Vanguard gathered that some governors, ministers and members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC are against the national chairmanship going to the North-Central.

Rather, they want the North-West to produce the chairman.

‘Those against convention are not giving up’

One of the APC governors told…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper