Electoral Act: Anxiety over Buhari’s assent unnecessary, says Uzodimma





Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has described as “unnecessary”, the anxiety of some Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in signing the electoral Act.

The governor said this while addressing newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on Wednesday.

“The amended Electoral Act is already before the President waiting for his assent before it becomes operational and a legal framework,”.

He said that the President still had ample time within constitutional provisions to assent the amended document into law.

He noted that the Friday, Feb. 25, date agreed upon by the presidency for the signing of the Act should not be seen as sacrosanct “because the 30 days window from the time the amended Act was returned to the President still subsists”.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressly defined the processes a Bill or an Act must undergo before the President will consider it for assent and to the best of my knowledge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper