First Lady, Aisha Buhari observes plenary as Reps lay constitution review report





First Lady, Aisha Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Wednesday, observed the laying of 1999 constitution review report at the House of Representatives.

Vanguard leart that beyond the observation, Mrs. Buhari’s subtle august coming to the national assembly was to lobby for more positions for Nigerian women in political hemispheres.

Details later

