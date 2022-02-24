How get-rich-quick syndrome is fueling ritual killings — Stakeholders





3 notorious ritualists caught In Osun state

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—WORRIED by the high spate of cultism and ritual killings among school children and youths in the South West, including Ogun State, stakeholders have raised concerns and thereby called on government and parents to rise to their responsibilities, and nip the menace in the board before it gets out of hand.

No fewer than three sets of alleged ritual killers, including a couple, were arrested by the State Police command in less than one month.

Some stakeholders recently converged in Ogun State to find ways of tackling the menace.

While they urged religious and traditional leaders to desist from celebrating people with questionable characters, the stakeholders said they should stop honouring people whose source of their wealth is questionable.

Besides, they urged governments, at all levels, to give education sector a total overhauling and also appealed to parents and guardians to guide their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper