NBA-SPIDEL to discuss Nigerians’ socio-economic rights





The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, is desirous to see Nigerians enjoy the basic socio-economic rights provided in the Nigerian Constitution as well as other enabling laws.

To this end, the NBA-SPIDEL, whose vision is to make public interest and development law a fundamental aspect of national life and development, is planning a town hall meeting on February 28, 2022 at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA in Lagos.

The aim of the town hall meeting, according to Dr. Monday Ubani, chairman, NBA-SPIDEL, is to arouse the consciousness of critical institutions of government, particularly the Judiciary and Legislature, with a view to ensuring the enforcement of the basic socio-economic rights provided in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and other enabling laws for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

The town hall meeting, with the theme “Justiciability of Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution –…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper