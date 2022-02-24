Russia: Evacuate Nigerian citizens in Ukraine now, Reps tell FG





…as Gbajabiamila gives Leader, C’mte chair Monday deadline

… suggests contact with Airpeace for evacuation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the federal government to immediately commence the evacuation of Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine.

This is coming on the heels of the invasion of the country with military onslaught by Russian government.

To this end, the House directed its majority leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Chairman Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yakub Buba to liaise with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, National Intelligence Agency and Ukrainian embassy to achieve the purpose.

Priority is to given to Nigerian students in Ukraine.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved at the plenary on Thursday by Hon. Ahmed Munir.

In his motion, Munir said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was deteriorating.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila gives educational grants to students, laptops…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper