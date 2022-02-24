Zamfara Assembly impeaches deputy gov





Mahdi Gusau

Gusau—Lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly have impeached the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Mahdi Gusau.

Mr Gusau was impeached during plenary, yesterday, shortly after the House received the report of the committee set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the allegations against him.

The seven-member panel set up to investigate the alleged impeachable offences against the deputy governor, led by Retired Justice Halidu Soba, had submitted its report to the state House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, received the report presented by Justice Soba at the Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Impeachment: We have credible evidences against Deputy Gov —Zamfara lawmakers

A member of the panel, Oladipo Okpeseyi, had told the Speaker that the committee carried out its assignment with the utmost integrity.

According to him, the panel is not empowered by the Nigerian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper