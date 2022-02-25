2023: I am the quality Nigeria is looking for ― Tinubu





L-R, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun and Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola at Ataoja’s palace, Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that if given the support to become Nigeria’s president, he will unite the country’s different ethnic groups.

Speaking at Ataoja’s palace in Osogbo of Friday, as part of his consultation tour of the country, he said Nigeria needs a man that can harness the nation’s diversity for prosperity.

The former Lagos State Governor said managing resources is his specialty, adding that the urge to serve made him apply for nation’s presidency and will not let Nigerians down.

He adds, “I am the quality Nigeria is looking for to make the country a very great, prosperous and united, not only in Africa but worldwide.

“Having reviewed the Constitution, I ask myself who is better than me, this prompted me to come out, consult, and be ready…





