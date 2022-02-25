AIB blames Quorum helicopter crash on insufficient fuel





Quorum helicopter crash

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, yesterday, blamed the crash of Quorum Aviation Limited Bell 206B3 helicopter on insufficient fuel at low altitude and low speed, which led to the loss of control in flight.

The chopper, marked 5N-BQW, crashed at Opebi, Ikeja, in Lagos on August 20, 2020, claiming three lives on board.

Releasing the report on the investigation of the chopper and other crashes, in Lagos, the AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, said: “The decision to continue the flight towards the intended destination with insufficient fuel, instead of landing as soon as practicable in line with section 12.12 of Quorum Aviation Limited Operations Manual, Part A, contributed to the crash.

“Lack of effective management supervision of the airline’s flight operations, inadequate safety oversight of Quorum Aviation Limited was also a factor.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper