Atedo Peterside lauds Buhari on new Electoral Act





Atedo Peterside, the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting good governance, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Amendment Act of 2021.

The accolade by the erudite entrepreneur and investment banker came on the heels of his enlightenment campaign on youths’ participation in the country’s electoral process, themed GoNigeria.

The campaign, an initiative of Anap Foundation, is focused on youth participation in the electoral process and getting eligible Nigerians to register en-masse for their voters’ cards in preparation for voting for visionary candidates in the next general elections.

Peterside, in a tweet, appreciated President Buhari for signing into law the Electoral Act that constitutes a significant improvement over previous legislation.

”The GoNigeria movement wishes to thank Mr. President, our Legislators, Civil Society, etc. for this team effort,” he said.

President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper