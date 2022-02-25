Court orders interim forfeiture of 2 Abuja property linked to Okorocha





A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, gave an interim order forfeiting two Abuja properties linked to Sen. Rochas Okorocha to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ekele Iheanacho.

Justice Nwite directed the EFCC to publish the order in a national daily for interested person(s) to show cause within 14 days why the final forfeiture order should not be made.

He adjourned the matter until April 13 for hearing.

Earlier, Iheanacho informed that he had an exparte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/327/2020 dated March 6, 2020 and filed same day.

He said the motion, brought under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006, sought an interim order forfeiting the property lying and situated at Plots 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone, A03 Takum Close, Off Michika Street, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja.

The lawyer said that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper