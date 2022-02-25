FG shortlists 16 bidders for highway concession





By Joseph Erunke & Chris Ochayi

THE Federal Government has shortlisted 16 of the 18 construction companies that submitted bids to be chosen as concessionaires for some highways across the country.

The bidders, government explained, were picked through online portal under the Highway Development Management Initiative, HDMI.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this at the opening of the Request for Proposal Bids on the HDMI Value Added Concession in Abuja, yesterday, vowed that government would not compromise in its efforts at ensuring the right thing was done and tasked the bidders to follow laid down rules.

He explained that the request for proposed public bid-opening ceremony was a continuation of the ongoing Value-Added Concession, VAC, procurement process under the HDMI.

Fashola enjoined the shortlisted bidders to present their profiles and other relevant requirements for necessary scrutiny during the evaluation period.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper