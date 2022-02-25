Police killed my 14-yr-old son for nothing — 39-yr-old blind mother





By Onozure Dania

Thursday, November 4, 2021 was just like any other normal day for 39 years-old visually impaired Mrs. Abidemi Sanyaolu. Since she became blind 10 years ago, things have been difficult but Mrs Sanyaolu was unusually happy on that day because her favourite son, 14 year-old Mubarak was on mid-term break and would make moving around the house less stressful for her. In his usual ebullient nature, Mubarak made sure he provided the assistants his mother needed before setting off to a nearby workshop where he was an apprentice with a Vulcaniser.

Although she could not see, but by evening, Mrs Sanyaolu began to sense trouble around her Meiran resident in Lagos state as she heard the unusual sound of people running and shouting. A neighbour who was also running for safety, momentarily stopped to ask her the whereabouts of Mubarak but before she could answer, the neighbour had entered her house. Strangely, when she called her husband on phone, he was crying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper