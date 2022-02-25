Zoning of 2023 Presidency: Emulate APC, Ohanaeze tells PDP





…Warns Atiku against scuttling the zoning of presidency to South

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Friday, called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emulate the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by zoning the PDP, presidential ticket to the Southern part of Nigeria.

The President of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor, made this call in a statement to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the APC, which zoned its presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

Obiozor said it would encourage fairness, justice and unity of the country.

According to Ohanaeze, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide hails the All Peoples’ Congress (APC) for zoning their presidential ticket to the South of Nigeria. The APC has, by their zoning pattern shown the way for others to follow.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper