Ukraine: Nuclear conflict ‘inconceivable,’ Guterres tells UN’s General Assembly

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Monday told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine that the idea of a nuclear conflict was “simply inconceivable.”

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a “chilling development.”

Addressing the Assembly, Guterres said the fighting in Ukraine must stop, noting the bombardment of cities such as the capital, Kyiv, had forced people to seek shelter, including in subway stations.

Roughly half a million Ukrainians have also crossed the country’s borders.

Guterres said although Russian strikes were reportedly largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, “we have credible accounts of residential buildings, critical civilian infrastructure and other non-military targets sustaining heavy damage.

“Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper