Public sector contribution to GDP declines marginally

•FG, others contribute N1.46trn

•Far below their FAAC allocation by 80.4% 

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The public sector comprising the Federal Government, 36 states and 774 local governments with their agencies, contributed N1.46 trillion to the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in 2021, representing a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent from  the N1.47 trillion contributed in 2020.

However, the contribution of the public sector is 80.4 per cent lower than the N7.46 trillion total allocation received by the three tiers of government from the Federation Account  in 2021. 

Furthermore, Vanguard Public Finance  analysis of the National Gross Domestic Product, GDP, Q4 2021 report of the National Bureau of Statistics, showed that the contribution of the public sector  to the real GDP, dropped slightly by seven basis points  to 2.03 per cent from 2.10  per cent in 2020.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

