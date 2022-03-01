Tinubu, Aregbesola move to reconcile





By Nkiruka Nnorom

There were strong indications last night that the feud between the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, might be over earlier than it could be imagined.

Highly placed sources privy to the reconciliation efforts revealed that concerned stakeholders in Yorubaland, the ruling party and some influential leaders of thought in Nigeria have waded in and are already exploring ways to broker a truce between the two erstwhile good friends.

According to the source, who was in the know of the reconciliation and peace initiative, of concern in particular to the peacemakers were the implications for the victory of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the upcoming governorship election in Osun State and of course the overall best interest of the Yoruba race ahead of the 2023…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper