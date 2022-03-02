Anti-open Grazing Law: Bayelsa to set up enforcement teams in LGAs





Bayelsa Government on Wednesday directed Chairmen of the eight councils to create sub-committees to partner its Anti-Open Grazing Law Implementation Committee to check the activities of errant herdsmen.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the directive during a meeting with a delegation of women from Otuasega community, top security officers and other stakeholders in Government House, Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was necessitated by recent cases of herdsmen violation of the anti-open grazing law at Otuasega in Ogbia Local Government Area, and other parts of Bayelsa.

Ewhrudjakpo, urged the various councils to constitute the sub-committees within one week as part of proactive steps necessary to checkmate the encroachment on farmlands and destruction of crops by cattle breeders.

He explained that the sub-committees would work under the close supervision of the State Anti-open Grazing Law Implementation Committee headed by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper